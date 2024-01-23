‘94% of police cases into Israeli violence against Palestinians ended without indictment’

An analysis of Israeli police investigations into violence by Israeli settlers against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank has shown that from 2005 to September 2023, about 94 per cent of the cases examined concluded without an indictment. Furthermore, over 80 per cent of the investigations were closed because the police either couldn’t “identify the perpetrators” or failed to gather the “necessary evidence” for a prosecution.

The study, conducted by Israeli human rights organisation Yesh Din, also highlighted a considerable level of distrust among Palestinian residents towards Israeli law enforcement. In 2023, 58 per cent of Palestinian victims of settler violence chose not to report the crimes to the occupation police.

Moreover, Yesh Din highlighted the fact that, according to international law, Palestinian residents of the West Bank are officially designated as “protected persons,” with Israel being responsible for ensuring their safety. The organisation asserted that the prolonged failure of the Israeli entity to fulfil this obligation implies tacit support for violent attacks on Palestinian civilians.

“The high rate of failure points to a longstanding systematic and deliberate failure in law enforcement responses to ideologically motivated crime against Palestinians in the West Bank,” said Yesh Din. “The fact that the systemic failure has continued for at least two decades indicates that this is a deliberate policy of Israel, which normalises the ideological violence of settlers against Palestinians in the West Bank, supports it, and benefits from its results.”

Recognising that the data from these cases formed a comprehensive and cumulative sample, the organisation conducted an analysis of the Israeli police response to “ideologically motivated crimes” committed by Israeli settlers in the West Bank. Among the 1,664 cases monitored by Yesh Din, 670 cases involved violent offences perpetrated by Israeli settlers against Palestinians, including crimes such as homicide, assault, firearm use, stone-throwing, threats and harm to animals. Property offences constituted 772 cases, including attacks such as arson, theft, property damage and vandalism of homes, mosques and cars, as well as cutting down trees, crop damage and graffiti.

Moreover, 222 cases were related to incidents where Israelis sought to steal Palestinian land, using tactics like fencing off areas, constructing structures or blocking access.

Of the 1,664 police investigations tracked by Yesh Din, 1,615 have been concluded. Among these, 1,513 cases were closed without an indictment, while only 107 cases resulted in indictments. The small discrepancy accounts for cases initially closed by the police but later reopened due to Yesh Din’s appeal, ultimately leading to an indictment.

Around 84 per cent of police investigations were terminated due to deficiencies on the part of police officers. Out of the 1,437 cases where the police provided explanations for closure, 921 cases were terminated citing “offender unknown”. This indicates that the police acknowledged a crime had taken place but claimed an inability to identify the perpetrator.

