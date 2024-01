Dispatch from Gaza: 'Miracle' baby delivered after her mother is killed A pregnant Palestinian mother, Hanadi Abu Amsha, gave birth after being killed in Israeli attacks on northern Gaza. Medical staff at Al-Awda Hospital rushed to save the baby by performing a cesarean section on Hanadi, and the baby 'miraculously' survived. The baby girl, who has still not been named, was immediately taken into intensive care and is now in good health. It is unknown if the baby has any surviving family members and whether anyone knows her mother had been taken to hospital and the baby delivered.