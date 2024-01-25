Pentagon denies US is at war in Middle East amidst military operations in the region In a series of assertive declarations, Pentagon officials are firmly stating that the United States is not engaged in a war in the Middle East, a stance that contrasts starkly with the reality of ongoing US military activities across the region. Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder, the Pentagon press secretary, and his deputy, Sabrina Singh, have both emphasised this position despite the US conducting bombings and military operations in three countries and having a military presence in 14 countries within the region.