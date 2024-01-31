Over 300 Nigerians evacuated from Libya

The Nigerian Government, in collaboration with the International Organisation for Migration (IOM), has successfully evacuated 327 stranded Nigerians, as well as those released from detention facilities in Tripoli, Libya, Libya Update reports.

According to the report, Ambassador, Kabiru Musa, Chargé D’Affaires En Titre of the Nigerian Mission in Libya, disclosed this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Abuja.

Musa said that 165 of the evacuees were Nigerians freed from detention facilities in Tripoli, while others were stranded in the country, the report says.

He stated that the evacuees were repatriated in two batches from Tripoli International Airport and Benina International Airport, Benghazi, on Tuesday evening.

READ: Dbeibeh, Charles Michel discuss Libya-EU cooperation on migration, clean energy