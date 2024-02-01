South Africa: Ramaphosa warns of ‘regime change’ plots after ICJ ruling

South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa warned on Tuesday of a “systematic fightback campaign” and “regime change agenda” against his country after taking Israel to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on charges of committing genocide against the Palestinians, the Daily Maverick has reported. Ramaphosa made his comments in his closing address at a ruling African National Congress event in Boksburg.

“There will be systematic fightback campaigns, and I say this so that we are aware of them,” he said. “The battle may focus on internal politics and electoral results in order to pursue the regime change agenda.” Stressing the need to be “completely vigilant and resolute,” Ramaphosa added that “the road ahead is not easy,” and “the ANC-led government competency must never be questioned.”

The South African president pointed out that the success of the republic’s case at the ICJ not only revealed the atrocities committed by Israel, but also revealed the moral bankruptcy of the countries that allow the genocide to occur in Gaza, through their actions and with their support. “There is no doubt that these forces will do everything in their power to prevent South Africa from seeing its case through to the end,” he added.

South Africa brought the genocide case against Israel to the ICJ in late December and asked the court to grant emergency measures to end the bloodshed in Gaza, where at least 26,900 Palestinians have been killed since 7 October.

Last week, the Hague-based ICJ ordered Israel to “take all measures within its power” to prevent further bloodshed in Gaza in line with its obligations under the 1948 Genocide Convention. The court also demanded the immediate release of all hostages. The court also ordered Israel to take “immediate and effective” measures to enable the provision of urgently needed services and humanitarian assistance in Gaza but fell short of ordering a ceasefire.

Israeli officials condemned the court ruling, warning that it had damaged Israel’s image in the world. They also pledged to continue the war against the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, with Western support. Hundreds more Palestinians have been killed by Israel, in both the Gaza Strip and the occupied West Bank, since the ICJ ruling, which Israel appears to be ignoring and treating with contempt.

