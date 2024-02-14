Calls for quick action to protect Nasser hospital

The Health Ministry spokesman in Gaza, Ashraf Al-Qudra, called on international organisations to work quickly to protect the Nasser Medical Complex and prevent a health and humanitarian crisis as Israel surrounded the hospital and ordered its evacuation.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health announced yesterday that the situation was getting worse and more catastrophic at the Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Yunis.

It pointed out that the Israeli occupation forces are in the process of demolishing the northern wall of the hospital.

Media outlets reported that the Israeli forces had informed the Nasser Medical Complex administration to evacuate the displaced and only allow patients and health personnel to remain in the building.

Videos circulating on social media show a detained Palestinian in white overalls with his wrists tied together being sent into the medical complex yesterday to inform those inside of Israel’s orders. The man was later shot dead by an Israeli sniper, while three Palestinians who were using the designated evacuation route to leave the hospital were all targeted and killed.

READ: Report: Israel failed to convince Morocco to play a role in Gaza war