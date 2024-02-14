Middle East Monitor
NDP MP Boulerice urges for Canadian influence in ending war crimes in Gaza

Canadian NDP MP Alexandre Boulerice urged Justin Trudeau and Mélanie Joly to accept the ICJ’s verdict and initiate a diplomatic course to end the war crimes in Gaza. He encouraged the investigation of any Canadian who may have participated in such crimes and any Canadian charity that may have funnelled money to the Israeli army.

February 14, 2024 at 1:58 pm

