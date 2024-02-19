Middle East Monitor
Palestine at the ICJ: 'It is so painful to be Palestinian today'

'It is so painful to be Palestinian today,' Riyad Mansour, Palestine's ambassador to the United Nations, said today as he addressed the International Court of Justice. 'We are a proud and resilient people that has endured more than its share of agony,' he added on the opening day of a week-long series of hearings on the decades-long Israeli occupation.

February 19, 2024 at 4:35 pm

WATCH: Palestine at the ICJ: Israel has given Palestinians 3 options, displacement, subjugation or death

