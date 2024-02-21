Middle East Monitor
‘I promised you I would digitally decapitate, digitally disembowel, and digitally destroy him’

American rabbi Shmuley Boteach records a video after filming a debate on Piers Morgan Uncensored with American political scientist Norman Finkelstein, who Boteach called a ‘Jewish anti-Semite,’ saying he promises to ‘digitally decapitate, digitally disembowel, and digitally destroy him’. Norman Finkelstein, whose parents were both Jewish Holocaust survivors, has previously described Israel’s actions in Gaza as genocide and called for Israel to be prosecuted for war crimes.

February 21, 2024 at 9:50 pm

