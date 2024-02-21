US State Department scrutinised for inconsistency over sexual assault allegations During an exchange with Associated Press reporter Matt Lee at the Tuesday press briefing, US Department of State spokesperson Matthew Miller said the US ‘cannot independently confirm’ UN charges of rape and sexual assault of Palestinian women in detention committed by Israeli soldiers. Lee questioned him on whether he had received ‘confirmation of what Hamas allegedly did to Israelis, who were women and girls,’ to which he replied ‘credible’ testimony from Israeli medical experts. On Monday, UN experts said there were ‘credible allegations’ of human rights violations that Palestinian women and girls continue to face in Gaza and the West Bank. ‘On at least one occasion, Palestinian women detained in Gaza were allegedly kept in a cage in the rain and cold, without food,’ said experts. They said at least two female Palestinian detainees were reportedly raped, while others were allegedly threatened with rape and sexual violence.