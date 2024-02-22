Israel intercepts missile bound for Eilat from Red Sea

The Israeli army this morning said that it had intercepted a missile coming from the Red Sea aimed at the southern city of Eilat.

Air defences intercepted a missile that was en route to Israeli territory from the Red Sea, the Israeli army spokesperson wrote on X

The missile was apparently launched by the Houthis in Yemen, according to the Times of Israel.

The Houthis have been targeting southern Israel with drones and missiles and attacking cargo ships in the Red Sea owned or operated by Israeli companies or transporting goods to and from Israel in solidarity with the Gaza Strip, which has been under an Israeli onslaught since 7 October.

With tensions escalating due to joint US/UK air strikes on Yemen, the group said it considered all American and British ships legitimate military targets.

