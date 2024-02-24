Wieland Hoban reflects on German support of genocide in Gaza Wieland Hoban chair of Jewish Voice for Just Peace in the Middle East, gave insight regarding the German complicity in the ongoing genocide in Gaza despite 61% of the German people being against it. During his talk at an event for the Democracy in Europe Movement 2025 in Frankfurt, Hoban underscored the German responsibility towards implementing its slogan of ‘Never again’. He underscores the violations of Human Rights as Israel’s active legal defender in the International Justice Court and the continuous arming of the Israeli army. Hoban said: ‘This is more than an acceptance, this is complicity. Germany should be in The Hague as well.’