US Representative says US law does not permit military aid to be given to Israel as they continue to block aid into Gaza US Representative Jim McGovern highlights the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza, urging President Biden to ensure aid reaches the region. McGovern mentions that under the Foreign Assistance Act and Arms Export Control Act, US law states that no aid should be given to any country directly or indirectly restricting the delivery of US humanitarian assistance, which Israel is currently doing in Gaza. UN experts have said that Israel is intentionally starving Gaza and preventing aid trucks from entering the besieged strip. Millions are on the brink of famine.