Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Middle East Monitor

US Representative says US law does not permit military aid to be given to Israel as they continue to block aid into Gaza

US Representative Jim McGovern highlights the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza, urging President Biden to ensure aid reaches the region. McGovern mentions that under the Foreign Assistance Act and Arms Export Control Act, US law states that no aid should be given to any country directly or indirectly restricting the delivery of US humanitarian assistance, which Israel is currently doing in Gaza. UN experts have said that Israel is intentionally starving Gaza and preventing aid trucks from entering the besieged strip. Millions are on the brink of famine.

March 8, 2024 at 12:28 pm

 

READ: US officials: ‘White House does not intend to restrict arms sales to Israel’

Latest news

See all

RABAA

Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy

Trending