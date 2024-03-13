Middle East Monitor
Turkiye, Cuba ink deal to prevent double taxation, tax evasion

March 13, 2024 at 12:23 pm

Turkish Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek in Istanbul, Turkiye on February 16, 2024. [Arif Hüdaverdi Yaman – Anadolu Agency]

Turkiye and Cuba today signed an agreement to prevent double taxation and tax evasion, the Turkish Treasury and Finance Ministry announced on X.

The ministry said the parties previously met for the agreement in both 2022 and June 2023.

The agreement was signed by Turkish Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek and Ricardo Cabrisas Ruiz, Cuba’s deputy prime minister.

The deal is expected to improve relations between Turkiye and the Caribbean island nation, the ministry added.

