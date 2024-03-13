Turkiye, Cuba ink deal to prevent double taxation, tax evasion

Turkiye and Cuba today signed an agreement to prevent double taxation and tax evasion, the Turkish Treasury and Finance Ministry announced on X.

The ministry said the parties previously met for the agreement in both 2022 and June 2023.

The agreement was signed by Turkish Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek and Ricardo Cabrisas Ruiz, Cuba’s deputy prime minister.

The deal is expected to improve relations between Turkiye and the Caribbean island nation, the ministry added.

Read: Maldives purchases drones from Turkiye to patrol country’s vast maritime area