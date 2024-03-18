Amnesty calls on Biden to honour his Irish roots and stop transferring weapons to Israel

Marking St Patrick’s Day, Amnesty International yesterday appealed to US President Joe Biden to demand an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and to stop transferring weapons to Israel.

“This St Patrick’s Day, @POTUS your roots are calling, demand a ceasefire and stop the transfers of arms,” Amnesty posted on X, with a video calling on the US President to work to stop the war on Gaza.

This St Patrick's Day, @POTUS your roots are calling, demand a ceasefire and stop the transfers of arms. More than 30,000 people have now been killed in Israel’s onslaught on the occupied Gaza Strip, many by US-made munitions. pic.twitter.com/vqlM51zJ8J — Amnesty International (@amnesty) March 17, 2024

“More than 30,000 people have now been killed in Israel’s onslaught on the occupied Gaza Strip, many by US-made munitions,” the international rights organisation added.

Amnesty is calling for an immediate sustained ceasefire in Gaza, the release of all remaining civilian hostages, and for Israel to end its illegal and inhumane blockade of Gaza. Amnesty is also calling for a comprehensive UN Security Council arms embargo on Israel, Hamas and other armed groups that covers the direct or indirect supply, sale or transfer of arms and military material.

Biden: ‘Many Americans share Schumer’s concerns about Israel’