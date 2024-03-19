Russia, Saudi to continue OPEC+ cooperation

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman yesterday expressed their willingness to continue developing friendly relations and cooperation between the two countries and coordination in OPEC+.

The Kremlin said in a statement: “The two sides expressed their willingness to further develop friendly relations and mutually beneficial cooperation between the Russian Federation and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The effectiveness of coordination between the two countries in OPEC+ was specifically emphasised.”

It noted that during a phone call between the two leaders, the Saudi crown prince congratulated Putin on his victory in the presidential elections in Russia, expressing his “best wishes for the success and prosperity of His Excellency, and to the people of the Russian Federation for further progress.”

Putin announced that he won 87.28 per cent of the votes in the Russian presidential election held last week, after all ballots were counted.

