French MP accuses Paris of being a ‘complicit in genocide’ in Gaza

French opposition lawmaker Thomas Portes has accused Paris of being a “partner in the crime of genocide” committed by Israeli occupation forces in the Gaza Strip.

In a post on X, Portes criticised Paris for turning a blind eye to French-origin soldiers who are fighting in the ranks of the Israeli army in Gaza.

The MP for the opposition France Unbowed Party (FLI) asked: “How long will France turn a blind eye to the Franco-Israelis who have joined forces with IDF criminals to eradicate the Palestinian people?”

Adding: “France is complicit in the genocide.”

« T'as vu son dos. Ils l'ont torturé. Il s'est pissé dessus. Fils de pute »

Combien de temps la France va fermer les yeux sur les franco-israéliens qui se sont engagés aux côtés des criminels de Tsahal pour éradiquer le peuple palestinien ?

La France est complice du génocide. pic.twitter.com/4XeRGVJy5K — Thomas Portes (@Portes_Thomas) March 19, 2024

The post included a video shared on social media by an Israeli soldier of French origins who was highlighting the torture disappeared Palestinians are subjected to at the hands of the occupation.

In another tweet, Ports wrote: “Arms embargo? No. Economic sanctions? No. Diplomatic sanctions? No. [President] Emmanuel Macron does nothing to stop the genocide of the Palestinian people. He protects the Israeli state with complicit silence.”

Embargo sur les armes ? Non

Sanctions économiques ? Non

Sanctions diplomatiques ? Non.

Emmanuel Macron ne fait rien pour stopper le génocide du peuple palestinien.

Il protège l’état israélien par un silence complice. https://t.co/arP33x0Nck — Thomas Portes (@Portes_Thomas) March 19, 2024

He went on to highlight that Canada had now voted to cease arms sales to Israel, urging France to take a similar step.

Face au génocide du peuple palestinien le Canada annonce ce soir qu’il cesse toutes livraisons d’armes à Israël. Une décision salutaire alors que le bilan est chaque jour de plus en plus insupportable. @EmmanuelMacron doit stopper immédiatement les livraisons d’armes à Israël. — Thomas Portes (@Portes_Thomas) March 19, 2024

Read: France will not probe citizens who enlisted in Israeli army