French MP accuses Paris of being a ‘complicit in genocide’ in Gaza

March 20, 2024 at 10:51 am

French Member of Parliament of ‘La France Insoumise’ (LFI) party Thomas Portes speaks during a session of questions to the Government at the French National Assembly in Paris on March 5, 2024. [EMMANUEL DUNAND/AFP via Getty Images]

French opposition lawmaker Thomas Portes has accused Paris of being a “partner in the crime of genocide” committed by Israeli occupation forces in the Gaza Strip.

In a post on X, Portes criticised Paris for turning a blind eye to French-origin soldiers who are fighting in the ranks of the Israeli army in Gaza.

The MP for the opposition France Unbowed Party (FLI) asked: “How long will France turn a blind eye to the Franco-Israelis who have joined forces with IDF criminals to eradicate the Palestinian people?”

Adding: “France is complicit in the genocide.”

The post included a video shared on social media by an Israeli soldier of French origins who was highlighting the torture disappeared Palestinians are subjected to at the hands of the occupation.

In another tweet, Ports wrote: “Arms embargo? No. Economic sanctions? No. Diplomatic sanctions? No. [President] Emmanuel Macron does nothing to stop the genocide of the Palestinian people. He protects the Israeli state with complicit silence.”

He went on to highlight that Canada had now voted to cease arms sales to Israel, urging France to take a similar step.

