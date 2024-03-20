Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Middle East Monitor

Palestine accuses Israel’s Ben-Gvir of inciting fatal settler attack in West Bank

March 20, 2024 at 6:35 pm

Israel's National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir (C) shakes hands with a volunteer of the new civilian guard unit while handing out M5 automatic assault rifles, during the unit's inauguration ceremony in the southern city of Ashkelon on October 27, 2023 [MENAHEM KAHANA/AFP via Getty Images]

Israel’s National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir (C) shakes hands with a volunteer of the new civilian guard unit while handing out M5 automatic assault rifles, during the unit’s inauguration ceremony in the southern city of Ashkelon on October 27, 2023 [MENAHEM KAHANA/AFP via Getty Images]

Palestine today condemned the killing of a Palestinian by an Israeli settler in the occupied West Bank as a direct result of incitement by far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir.

A 43-year-old man was shot dead by an Israeli settler in the town of Al-Tuwail, south of Nablus yesterday, following a settler attack on their property, according to the official news agency Wafa.

“The killing is a translation of incitement by Ben-Gvir, who brags about distributing weapons to the colonists,” the Palestinian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

“This crime reflects an official Israeli disregard for Palestinian lives and for the sanctions imposed by several countries on extremists,” it added.

Ben-Gvir’s ministry has issued 100,000 gun licenses since the outbreak of the war on Gaza in October. Ministers have called for the government to rescind gun licences issued in violation of the regulations process.

READ: US tension with Israel shows as Blinken tours Middle East

Latest news

See all

RABAA

Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy

Trending