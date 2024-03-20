Palestine accuses Israel’s Ben-Gvir of inciting fatal settler attack in West Bank

Palestine today condemned the killing of a Palestinian by an Israeli settler in the occupied West Bank as a direct result of incitement by far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir.

A 43-year-old man was shot dead by an Israeli settler in the town of Al-Tuwail, south of Nablus yesterday, following a settler attack on their property, according to the official news agency Wafa.

“The killing is a translation of incitement by Ben-Gvir, who brags about distributing weapons to the colonists,” the Palestinian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

“This crime reflects an official Israeli disregard for Palestinian lives and for the sanctions imposed by several countries on extremists,” it added.

Ben-Gvir’s ministry has issued 100,000 gun licenses since the outbreak of the war on Gaza in October. Ministers have called for the government to rescind gun licences issued in violation of the regulations process.

