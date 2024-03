Activists protest Toronto Mayor's Iftar over Gaza war Activists protest an Iftar event with Olivia Chow, Mayor of Toronto, Canada, for not calling for a ceasefire. They urge her to advocate for the demands of Palestinian Canadians and for the boycott of Israel by the City of Toronto. Activists refuse to participate in Ramadan's Iftar, saying they won't have it with 'politicians complicit in the genocide of Palestinians and Gaza,' with many to leave the hall.