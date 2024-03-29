Video shows an Israeli soldier questioning a 63-year-old Palestinian man if he is Jewish before shooting him A video captures the final moments of Sameh Zaytoun, also known as David ben Avraham, a 63-year-old man who was shot and killed by Israeli forces. In the recent video, an Israeli soldier questioned the man about his religion and whether he was Jewish and had a Jewish name, asking him to raise his hands before fatally shooting him after they suspected him of carrying a knife in his bag. On 19 March, the man was shot and killed at a junction near an occupied West Bank settlement. Days later, the Military Police launched an investigation into what they described as a 'serious incident.' According to reports by Times of Israel, the man, identified as Sameh Muhammad Abd al-Rai Zaytoun, was a Palestinian from Hebron. He was shot and killed by a reservist soldier after exiting a Palestinian taxi at a bus station near the settlement of Elazar, south of Jerusalem.