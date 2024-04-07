Ireland ‘repulsed’ by Netanyahu’s actions in Gaza: Fine Gael party leader

Simon Harris, leader of Ireland’s Fine Gael party, expressed disapproval Saturday of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s actions in the Gaza Strip, Anadolu Agency reports.

“The Irish people could not be clearer. We are repulsed by your actions,” said Harris, the leader of the ruling Fine Gael party who is expected to be elected prime minister next week.

Speaking for the first time as the leader of Fine Gael at the party’s annual conference, Ardfheis, Harris made statements on domestic and foreign policy.

Migration “is still a relatively new reality for Ireland and Irish people. We were a country of emigration. Our country has been shaped by that. People are now coming to this country in search of that better life,” he commented on irregular migration to Ireland

He pointed out the need for a more effective migration management system, emphasizing the importance of collaborating with the EU for a better system.

Harris pledged to expedite the deportation of irregular migrants in Ireland more quickly, referencing the ongoing Ukraine-Russia conflict and Israel’s ongoing attacks on Gaza.

“It has posed real challenges for this country. Taking in families fleeing the war has brought significant pressures. But it is the right thing to do,” he said, noting Ireland also stands in solidarity with Ukraine.

READ: Spanish PM: ‘Israel, Netanyahu heading towards international isolation’