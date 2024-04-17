Middle East Monitor
Iran rescues 21 Sri Lankan crewmen from sinking tanker in Gulf of Oman

April 17, 2024 at 3:29 pm

The Iranian-flagged oil tanker. [AFP via Getty Images]

Iranian authorities said they rescued 21 Sri Lankan crewmen from a Cook Islands-flagged tanker sinking in the Gulf of Oman, the state news agency IRNA reported today, according to Reuters.

The unnamed tanker suffered damage about 30 miles (50 kilometres) off the coast of Jask in Iran due to a storm, the report said.

Five of the crewmen received medical care from Jask emergency services and were in good physical condition, the report added. It did not say when the rescue took place.

