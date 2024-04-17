Saudi FM criticises ‘double standards’ of reaction to Palestinian deaths in Gaza

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister, Prince Faisal Bin Farhan Bin Abdullah, has criticised the “double standards” and indifference shown by the international community to the mounting death toll of Palestinians in the besieged Gaza Strip. The minister made his comments during a joint press conference on Tuesday with his Pakistani counterpart, Ishaq Dar, in Islamabad.

The Saudi diplomat is on a two-day official visit to Pakistan. He said that the world has ignored the killing of more than 33,000 Palestinians in Gaza, but was moved by the killing of six foreign aid workers there.

Prince Faisal also criticised the efforts made to conclude a ceasefire in Gaza and described them as “insufficient”, and called for speeding up the delivery of aid. A ceasefire, he insisted, is essential, “Because we do not want more conflict in the region.”

According to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), the minister met with his Pakistani counterpart on Monday and discussed bilateral relations and ways to enhance them. The two officials also discussed regional developments, most notably the devastating Israeli war against the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza said on Tuesday that the death toll from the Israeli offensive had risen to 33,843 people, mainly children and women, with 76,575 wounded, since 7 October.

READ: Israel still imposing ‘unlawful’ restrictions on Gaza aid, UN rights office says