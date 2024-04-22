Demonstrations in support of Palestine held in more than 100 Spanish cities and towns

More than 100 cities and towns in Spain witnessed demonstrations in support of Palestine over the weekend.

The Anadolu news agency correspondent reported yesterday that Spaniards took to the streets in more than 100 areas over the weekend, at the invitation of the Spanish NGO Spanish Solidarity Network Against the Occupation of Palestine (RESCOP).

Protesters called for “an end to the genocide in Gaza and an immediate ceasefire.”

They also called on the Spanish government and the international community to “take urgent, concrete and effective measures against Israel, stop arms trade with it, and boycott the companies involved in the massacre.”

In Madrid, demonstrators raised Palestinian flags and denounced American and European cooperation with Israel.

The leader of the Podemos Party, Ione Belarra, called on the EU to sever all ties with the US and stop surrendering to it. Belarra also denounced Washington’s decision to provide $26 billion in aid to Israel.