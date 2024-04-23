Yemen’s Houthis call for escalation in operations in the Red, Arab seas

Yemen’s Houthi group yesterday urged its forces to escalate their operations against Israel-linked vessels in the Red Sea, Arab Sea and the Indian Ocean.

This came in a statement issued by the Houthis and reported by the group’s Al-Masirah channel following the discovery of mass graves of hundreds of Palestinians killed by the Israeli occupation army during its incursion into Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip.

“For the seventh month in a row, the genocidal crimes of the Israeli enemy continue, the latest of which is the brutal massacre in the Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Yunis,” the group’s political office said in its statement.

“The genocidal crimes that the Palestinian people are facing in Gaza and the occupied West Bank reflect an unparalleled level of Zionist hatred and crime,” it added.

The group called on the Yemeni armed forces, which are affiliated with the Houthis, to escalate their operations against Israel-linked ships in the Red and Arab seas and the Indian Ocean.

The Houthi group stressed the Yemeni people’s continued stance in support of the Palestinian people and their valiant resistance in Gaza.

“If it hadn’t been for US and Western support, the shameful Arab silence, and powerlessness of the UN, the Zionist crimes against the Palestinian people would not have occurred,” the group added.

