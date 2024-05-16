Oman to launch first underwater military museum near Daymaniyat Islands

Oman is working on a pioneering project to establish its first underwater military museum near the Daymaniyat Islands Nature Reserve in South Batinah, according to Muscat Daily. The initiative follows similar projects in Jordan, Egypt and Turkiye – the latter launched one last year showcasing Anatolian civilisation.

The Omani project is a collaborative effort between the Environment Authority (EA) and the Ministry of Defence, aiming to create a unique underwater attraction that merges historical preservation with marine conservation.

🔴 لأول مرة بسلطنة عمان " #متحف_تحت_الماء".. هيئة البيئة تنفذ المرحلة النهائية لمشروع تأهيل الشعاب المرجانية "اغراق المعدات البحرية" نفذت هيئة البيئة بالتعاون مع وزارة الدفاع اليوم مشروع "لاغراق المعدات العسكرية الخارجة عن الخدمة في البيئة البحرية لخلق متحف تحت الماء وبيئة… pic.twitter.com/C9GwmigUB7 — رصد (@Rassd_Oman) May 12, 2024

An official from the EA told the outlet that the project involves submerging decommissioned military equipment, including seven Man Atlas trucks and a Skyvan aircraft, in the waters near the Daymaniyat Islands. This location, known for its rich coral reefs, scuba diving and artisanal fishing, was chosen to promote accelerated reef growth and enhance marine habitation.

Hamad Al-Ruzaiqi, head of Coastal Areas Department at Environment Authority, said: “This initiative seeks to bolster eco-tourism by establishing a unique tourist attraction catered to diving enthusiasts, thereby enhancing Oman’s tourism sector. The museum will open its doors to diving enthusiasts in July. We anticipate witnessing coral reefs flourish within the next six months.”

The primary goal of this initiative is to rehabilitate and expand coral reef habitats, mitigating environmental damage caused by natural and human activities.

By creating an artificial reef, the project seeks to support marine biodiversity and foster a sustainable environment, officials have said.

Additionally, the underwater museum aims to boost marine tourism by providing a novel attraction for tourists and diving enthusiasts, relieving pressure on existing coral reef sites and attracting a diverse range of marine species to the area.

