Report: Sharp rise in Israelis seeking German citizenship after October 

The number of Israelis who applied for German citizenship significantly increased after October 2023, German media outlet RND reported citing figures from the Federal Office of Administration (BVA).

According to the new figures, from January to April of this year, 6,869 applications were received; significantly more than during the same period of the previous years.

In 2023, a total of 9,129 applications were received while in 2022, only 5,670 applications were received throughout the whole year, according to the source.

Germany’s BVA is responsible for naturalisations on the grounds of restitution after persecution. In June 2021, the German Bundestag (Parliament) passed the “reparation citizenship” law allowing descendants of people who fled Nazi Germany to escape persecution to apply for citizenship.

Israeli law allows dual citizenship.

