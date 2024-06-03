Hamas is ‘prepared to cooperate with any ceasefire efforts’

A spokesman for Hamas has pointed out that the movement has shown its willingness to cooperate constructively with any ceasefire efforts in Gaza. Political bureau member Basem Naim said that there has been positive progress in the US position regarding the situation in Gaza, citing the recent speech by US President Joe Biden, during which he announced a ceasefire proposal.

Naim made his comments during a telephone interview on Al-Hadath Al-Youm channel on Sunday evening. He said that the most important thing is for the Israeli occupation authorities to declare explicitly their commitment to this initiative, provided that it includes a complete ceasefire, complete withdrawal of the occupation forces from Gaza, reconstruction and the return of the displaced, followed by a “serious” prisoner exchange deal.

The spokesman noted that Israeli officials had emerged minutes after Biden’s speech and expressed their rejection of the proposal, claiming that they did not consider it to be an Israeli offer, contradicting what the US president had said. Naim reiterated that, as far as Hamas is concerned, the important matter is stopping the Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people.

Biden, of course, gives unqualified aid and support to the apartheid state. Nevertheless, on Friday he spoke about the far-right regime in Tel Aviv submitting a three-stage proposal that includes a ceasefire in Gaza, the release of hostages, and the reconstruction of the Palestinian territory.

However Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said that he insists on not ending the war on the Gaza Strip until all of his regime’s goals are achieved, including the “destruction” of Hamas.

