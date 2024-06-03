Saudi Arabia signs 10-year agreement to host FIA World Rally Championship

The World Rally Championship (WRC) is set to make a historic return to the Middle East after a decade-long hiatus, with a 10-year agreement to hold Rally Saudi Arabia starting in 2025. The deal, announced on Saturday at Rally Sardinia, which was attended by Prince Khalid Bin Sultan Al-Abdullah Al-Faisal, Chairman of the Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation and the Saudi Motorsport Company.

“We are thrilled to host the FIA World Rally Championship for the first time in 2025,” said Prince Khalid. “This confirms our transformation into a major hub for motorsport in the region, aligned with Vision 2030.”

Rally Saudi Arabia will serve as the final round of the 2025 championship in November, featuring stages around Jeddah on mountain and desert roads. A test event is planned for early next year as part of the Middle East Rally Championship.

Welcome Rally Saudi Arabia 👏 pic.twitter.com/AJUjq5fj4i — World Rally Championship (@OfficialWRC) June 1, 2024

FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem was quoted as saying: “This is a great moment for motorsport in the Middle East. The unique challenges of Saudi Arabia will offer a fresh experience for the drivers and co-drivers.”

WRC Promoter Managing Director Jona Siebel mentioned the significance of returning to the region, stating: “Each day will offer vastly distinctive challenges, from cityscapes to deserts, mountains to the ocean. We are confident that this rally will add its own unique identity to the championship.”

The inclusion of Saudi Arabia in the WRC calendar complements the Kingdom’s expanding motorsport portfolio, which includes Formula 1, Formula E and the Dakar Rally. This move aligns with the WRC’s strategy to cover all regions and terrains, aiming to boost the number of WRC competitors from the Middle East and develop the Middle East Rally Championship.

According to BlackBook Motorsport, “This special treatment will likely not sit well with fans, but the Saudi Arabian revolution has been influencing motorsport for many years now. It is only a matter of time until every major series races in the Kingdom.”

