Michael Douglas: Pro-Palestine protesters are not educated

June 5, 2024 at 1:05 pm

Michael Douglas is seen in the pitlane before the F1 Grand Prix of Monaco at Circuit de Monaco on May 26, 2024 in Monte-Carlo, Monaco [Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto via Getty Images]

Pro-Palestine, anti-war protesters in the US may have been victims of “brainwashing” , Hollywood star Michael Douglas said during a visit to Israel on Sunday, adding, “When you try to talk to many of them, there is no education. There’s no knowledge.”

Douglas visited Kibbutz Be’eri, which was infiltrated by Palestinians resistance fighters on 7 October.

According to AP, Douglas met families of prisoners of war held in Gaza and visited the scene of a music party where over 300 people were killed, the majority as a result of Israeli helicopter and tank fire, according to revelations in Haaretz.

He also met Israeli President Isaac Herzog who presented him with a small pin of a yellow ribbon, a symbol of solidarity with the prisoners of war held in Gaza.

Douglas has long been a supporter of Israel, in 2015 he received the Genesis Prize from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in recognition of his professional achievements and commitment to Jewish values and Israel.

