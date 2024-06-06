Infographic: Nearly 100 killed in raid on village in Sudan

Sudan’s paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) stormed a village in Al-Jazira state and killed around 100 people, an official said yesterday.

Al-Jazira Governor Al-Tahir Ibrahim Al-Khair told the official Sudan News Agency that the “brutal violations” committed by the RSF in and around Wad Al-Noora constitute a “comprehensive war crime.”

“The militias continue their daily war against citizens. They are subjecting people to the harshest forms of torture and looting all their properties,” he continued.

A social media post by local civil resistance committees described the event as a massacre.

“Wad Al-Noora village witnessed a genocide today after RSF militias attacked the village twice,” it said.

Images shared on social media purportedly from the village show more than 100 people being buried in a mass grave.

Since the war began in mid-April 2023 and spread across most of Sudan’s states, the army has maintained control in the northern and eastern states, while the RSF has been effective in the western and southern states.

Efforts to end the conflict through talks in Jeddah mediated by Saudi Arabia and the US, a peace initiative led by neighbouring countries under Egypt’s leadership, the efforts of the Intergovernmental Authority on Development in East Africa and discussions in Bahrain’s capital Manama have all failed to yield results.

According to the UN, the conflict in Sudan has resulted in over 16,000 deaths, displaced approximately 8.7 million people and left over 25 million people in need of humanitarian assistance, making it one of the world’s largest displacement and hunger crises.

