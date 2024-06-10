Palestinian boy killed in West Bank raid as Israeli forces detain children

A Palestinian boy was killed by Israeli forces today during a raid on Al-Far’a refugee camp, south of Tubas in the occupied West Bank. According to medical sources, fifteen-year-old Mahmoud Ibrahim Nabrisi succumbed to severe wounds after being shot by the occupation forces.

Wafa news agency reported that ambulance crews transported critically wounded Nabrisi to the government hospital in Tubas, where he was later pronounced dead by doctors.

Meanwhile, Israeli forces detained three Palestinian children last night in the occupied East Jerusalem neighbourhood of Beit Hanina, as well as another child from Hebron in the West Bank. Local residents reported that Israeli forces arrested the three children after raiding and searching their family homes.

The latest arrests brought the number of Palestinians detained by the Israeli army in the West Bank since 7 October to 9,125. They came a week after the UN added Israel to the blacklist of countries and organisations harming children in conflict zones. The blacklist includes Afghanistan, Congo, Mali, Myanmar, Somalia, Sudan, Yemen and Syria, as well as groups such as Al-Qaeda, Daesh, Al-Shabaab and Boko Haram.

At least 532 Palestinians have been killed and more than 5,100 wounded by Israeli army fire in the West Bank since October last year, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

