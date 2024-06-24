Middle East Monitor
India supplied Israel with arms amid war on Gaza - report

June 24, 2024 at 2:14 pm

Supporter of the BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party, India's ruling party) holding flags expressing their opinions during a protest to show solidarity with Israel, on 15 October 2023, in New Delhi, India [Pradeep Gaur/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images]

India has reportedly provided Israel with advanced Hermes 900 drones as well as other weaponry manufactured in the city of Hyderabad, Israel’s Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper reported on Sunday.

The report said the factory, established by Israel to supply these drones to the Indian military, converted 20 of them specifically for the Israeli army due to the shortage created during the war back in February.

The factory, a joint venture between the Israeli defence company, Elbit Systems, and the Indian billionaire, Gautam Adani’s consortium, is the first in the world to produce these drones outside of Israel.

This dramatic decision was likely approved by the highest officials in India, likely due to Israel being one of its main arms suppliers to the country.

The move joins other reports indicating India has supplied Israel with artillery shells and weapons since the start of the war. The strategic partnership between the countries has proven highly beneficial for Israel, according to the Israeli paper.

