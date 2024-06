German-Israeli soldier cooks in home of displaced Gazan In yet more evidence of dehumanising behaviour by Israeli soldiers in Gaza, a German-Israeli soldier posted a cooking-show style TikTok in the kitchen of a displaced Palestinian family, as his fellow officers laughed and joked. The officer, Ofer Moaz, deleted the video from his TikTok and closed his Instagram account after posting the video. Israeli soldiers have filmed themselves going through the underwear drawers of displaced Gazans, stealing money, and other dehumanising behaviours which could be used as evidence in international court cases.