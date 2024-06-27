White House: We stand with Israel and will provide what it needs

The White House said yesterday evening that it stands with Israel and will work to supply it with “what it needs to defend itself.”

“Aid and assistance, military assistance, continues to flow to Israel,” White House National Security Communications Adviser, John Kirby, told reporters in a press briefing.

When asked whether Washington can continue to deal smoothly with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Kirby said that he was “not going to respond to every one of the Prime Minister’s political statements and his public pronouncements.”

“We’re still working with the Prime Minister and his team to try to get the ceasefire deal in place so that we can potentially end this conflict,” he added. Answering a question on the situation on Israel’s border with Lebanon, Kirby said: “We don’t want to see a second front opened up, period. And that’s why we’ve been working so hard on diplomacy and trying to find a way diplomatically to prevent that from happening.”

