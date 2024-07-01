UN expert ‘alarmed’ at allegations of ongoing torture in Syria

A UN expert urged Syria on Monday to implement the provisional measures ordered by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) and take steps to eradicate all forms of torture and ill-treatment in the country, Anadolu has reported.

“I am alarmed about reports that indicate that torture is still being practiced on a large scale in Syria,” said Alice Jill Edwards, the UN special rapporteur on torture and other cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment. “This is despite the very clear order of the ICJ to end torture without delay. More than six months later, there is no sign at all that torture is being addressed in the country.”

The top UN court issued provisional measures on 16 November ordering Syria to take all necessary measures to prevent acts of torture and other cruel, inhuman, or degrading treatment or punishment, while also instructing the government to ensure that no one under its control can commit such acts and that evidence related to torture allegations is preserved.

“Information available alleges that torture continues to be practiced widely in flagrant disregard for the lives, and the physical and psychological health, of thousands of individuals who are in detention centres operated by the Syrian Government,” said Edwards.

The ICJ provisional measures were imposed following a joint application by Canada and the Netherlands against Syria before the court for alleged violations of and failure to apply the UN Convention against Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman, or Degrading Treatment or Punishment (CAT), to which all three states are parties.

The application, which is still under consideration by the ICJ, contains numerous allegations of inhumane treatment of detainees, including reports of unsanitary conditions in places of detention and other forms of torture or ill-treatment, including sexual torture and abuse against children. It also notes the use of chemical weapons, resulting in numerous deaths, injuries and severe physical and mental suffering.

