Italy intercepts military drones from China en route to Libya

Italian authorities have intercepted two Chinese-made military drones that were en route to Libya, despite the continued international arms embargo on the country.

According to Italy’s customs police and customs agency yesterday, the two drones were found disassembled in six containers at the port of Gioia Tauro in the southern region of Calabria. They were reportedly concealed among replicas of wind turbine blades in an effort to disguise them as similar equipment.

The Italian agency’s announcement apparently confirms a report last month by the paper, Corriere della Sera, regarding a similar interception at the same port on 18 June, following a tip-off by American intelligence, with the materials having been seized from a container ship arriving from the southern Chinese port of Yantian.

That ship was reportedly on its way to Libya’s eastern port of Benghazi, which is currently controlled by warlord and military commander, Khalifa Haftar. The drones being Chinese-made seem to further suggest that Beijing may be supplying the eastern administration of Libya with weapons and military equipment, along with other states such as Russia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Due to the fact that Libya continues to be subject to an international arms embargo, which the shipment and its source violated, the drones were seized by the Italian authorities.

