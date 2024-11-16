'Ethnic cleansing, war crime': Palestine slams homes demolition by Israel in East Jerusalem

Palestine Friday condemned Israel’s systemic demolition of Palestinian homes in the occupied East Jerusalem as “ethnic cleansing and a war crime,” Anadolu Agency reports.

In a statement cited by the official Palestinian news agency Wafa, the Jerusalem Affairs Ministry said the intensified homes demolition by Israel in East Jerusalem’s Al-Bustan neighborhood aim to build a “biblical garden” over the ruins of the Palestinian demolished homes.

It also said that demolitions by Israel, which have intensified in 2024, amount to “ethnic cleansing and a war crime.”

The ministry noted that the Israeli authorities have demolished over 183 buildings in East Jerusalem since the start of the year, including 33 in Silwan town with most of the demolitions in Al-Bustan neighborhood.

The statement added that the 116 homes in Al-Bustan, resided by some 1,550 Palestinians, are threatened with demolitions by Israel to establish a biblical garden.

The ministry urged the international community to take immediate action to halt Israeli demolitions in Jerusalem, and particularly in Al-Bustan neighborhood.

Tension has been running high across the occupied West Bank due to Israel’s deadly war on the Gaza Strip, which has killed more than 43,700 people, mostly women and children, since Oct. 7, 2023.

Over 783 Palestinians have since been killed and over 6,300 others injured by Israeli army fire in the occupied territory, according to the Health Ministry.

