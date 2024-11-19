Turkiye plans nuclear energy capacity growth to 15,000 MW

Turkiye’s Ministry of Energy has revealed plans to grow nuclear energy production to 15,000 MW through three major projects, CNN Turk reports.

According to the report, the Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant in the Mediterranean serves as the heart of this project, Energy and Natural Resources Minister, Alparslan Bayraktar, said.

Bayraktar said the Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant, once fully operational, will supply 10 per cent of Turkiye’s electricity need.

The four-reactor plant, being built by the Russian energy giant, Rosatom, will be Turkiye’s first operating nuclear power plant, the report added.

The report says a second plant is also planned for the Black Sea province of Sinop. It will serve as an important component of balancing the country’s energy portfolio and energy security.

A third plant is planned for north-west Thrace, which will be strategically placed to serve the energy needs of factories and cities.

These initiatives, together, could make Turkiye a regional leader in nuclear energy and meet its own ambitions to reduce import dependence on energy and make the switch to renewable and low-carbon energy sources.

