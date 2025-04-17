At least 8 killed as Israel jets strike UN-run school sheltering displaced Gazans

At least eight Palestinians were killed in Israeli air strikes in the Gaza Strip on Thursday, including an attack targeting a school sheltering displaced civilians north of the enclave, local media said, Anadolu Agency reports.

Israeli fighter jets hit the UN-run Al-Ayubia School in the Jabalia Refugee Camp in northern Gaza, leaving six people dead and several others injured, the official Palestinian news agency, Wafa, reported.

Two more people lost their lives in another strike in Al-Manara neighbourhood in the southern city of Khan Yunis, the local Al-Aqsa Radio said.

The attacks were the latest in a renewed Israeli assault on Gaza since 18 March, shattering a 19 January ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement.

More than 51,000 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza in a brutal Israeli onslaught since October 2023, most of them women and children.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants in November for Netanyahu and his former Defence Minister, Yoav Gallant, for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

