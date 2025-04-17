Middle East Monitor
Tunisia: Police clash with protesters after 3 students die in school wall collapse

April 17, 2025 at 10:57 am

Protesters clash with police as they gather to protest the death of 17-year-old young man at hospital in Tunis, Tunisia on October 15, 2022 [Yassine Gaidi/Anadolu Agency]

Clashes broke out between police and protesters in the town of Mezzouna, in Tunisia’s Sidi Bouzid Governorate, following public anger over the recent death of three students after a school wall collapsed, sources informed Al-Quds Al-Arabi.

A local activist, who spoke on condition of anonymity, confirmed that several demonstrators were taken to hospital yesterday evening after sustaining serious injuries and suffering from tear gas inhalation, allegedly due to police violence.

According to the same source, the town witnessed a significant security presence, with police using force to disperse the protests, raiding some homes, and arresting several activists. Authorities reportedly cut off electricity to streetlights and restricted telecommunications in the area in an attempt to contain the protests, which began on Monday.

The source also reported that some journalists were assaulted by police officers in what was described as an attempt to suppress media coverage of the situation.

On Tuesday, dozens of students demonstrated in the capital, Tunis, in protest at the Sidi Bouzid tragedy. They chanted slogans denouncing the government’s neglect of marginalised and impoverished regions, but were stopped by police barriers before reaching the Ministry of Interior.

