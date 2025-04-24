Iran proposes talks with European powers as US nuclear negotiations proceed

Iran’s Foreign Minister, Abbas Araqchi, said on Thursday he was ready to travel to France, Germany and Britain for talks, as Tehran looked to build on the momentum of nuclear negotiations with the United States, Reuters reports.

The three European powers, known as the E3, said in December they were ready to trigger a so-called “snap back” of all international sanctions on Iran to prevent it from acquiring a nuclear weapon.

Tehran has since been pressing on with talks on its nuclear programme with the administration of US President, Donald Trump, which, analysts and diplomats say, has not been coordinating its efforts with European nations.

“Iran’s relations with the E3 … have experienced ups and downs in recent history. Like it or not, they are currently down,” Araqchi wrote on X.

“I once again propose diplomacy. After my recent consultations in Moscow & Beijing, I am ready to take the first step with visits to Paris, Berlin & London … The ball is now in the E3’s court.”

Trump said, on Monday, the United States had very good talks with Iran, two days after the second round of negotiations on Tehran’s nuclear programme. The third round of talks is to be held on Saturday in Oman.

Trump, who abandoned a 2015 nuclear pact between Tehran and world powers during his first term in 2018, has threatened to attack Iran unless it reaches a new deal swiftly that would prevent it from developing a nuclear weapon.

Iran, which says its nuclear programme is peaceful, says it is willing to discuss limited curbs to its atomic work in return for lifting international sanctions.

US Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, said on Tuesday Iran will have to stop enriching uranium under any deal with the United States and could only import what is needed for a civilian nuclear programme.

Iran has said its right to enrich uranium is not negotiable. When asked about Rubio’s comments, a senior Iranian official, close to Iran’s negotiating team, again said on Wednesday “zero enrichment is unacceptable”.

