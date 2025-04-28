Turkish FM meets Hamas delegation for second time in a week to discuss Gaza ceasefire efforts

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan met with a delegation from Hamas yesterday, the Palestinian resistance movement said in a statement.

This is the second meeting between Fidan and member of the group’s Shura Council, Mohammed Darwish, in a week. The two met in the Turkish capital, Ankara, on 20 April.

According to the statement, Darwish briefed Fidan on the latest developments in efforts to stop the Israeli aggression against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and the outcomes of the movement’s delegation’s visit to Cairo.

The statement said the movement’s leadership is conducting a series of visits and political meetings to discuss the vision it had presented to mediators to reach a comprehensive deal that includes a ceasefire, prisoner exchange, aid deliveries and reconstruction in Gaza.

The two sides also discussed the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza, in light of the Israeli occupation’s continued siege of the enclave, preventing the entry of food aid. The delegation also heard about Turkiye’s efforts to end the war and provide relief to the Palestinian people, according to the same source.

The statement said the two sides agreed to continue communication and consultations during the next phase, as well as ongoing political action to end the war and provide relief to the Palestinians.

