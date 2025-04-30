Rubio moves to scrap role of US security coordinator for West Bank and Gaza Strip

US Senator Marco Rubio is reportedly considering eliminating the position of US security coordinator for the occupied West Bank and Gaza Strip as part of a broader restructuring effort, Axios reported yesterday, citing five US, Palestinian, Arab and Israeli sources.

The American news outlet highlighted the rising significance of the role, currently held by a three-star general, which focuses on coordinating with Israeli and Palestinian political and security officials to manage or prevent crises. This function has grown increasingly vital amid the worsening security conditions in the occupied West Bank.

Sources speaking to Axios expressed concerns that the move could fuel instability in the West Bank, particularly during the ongoing war on Gaza.

General Mike Fenzel, who has held the post since 2021, has informed members of Congress and relevant parties within and outside the US government that he is aware of the proposed plan to eliminate his position, according to two sources cited by the website.

Axios noted that the coordinator role was absent from a detailed internal organisational chart circulated by the US State Department last week, as well as from a shorter version of the chart publicly shared by Rubio. His proposed overhaul reportedly includes the cancellation of dozens of offices and positions.

While several media outlets have reported on the issue, an American official told Axios that no final decision has yet been made regarding the coordinator role. The US State Department has declined to comment.

