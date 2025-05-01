4 more civilians killed in RSF shelling of El-Fasher: Sudanese army

Four more civilians have been killed and nine others injured in artillery shelling by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on the city of El-Fasher, the capital of North Darfur in western Sudan, the army said today.

The army’s Sixth Infantry Division in El-Fasher said its forces repelled an assault by RSF militants and cut a supply line for the RSF in the city, killing ten militants, destroying five military vehicles and seizing three others.

“The RSF militia carried out indiscriminate and intensified shelling on several neighborhoods of El-Fasher on Wednesday night, resulting in the martyrdom of four civilians and the injury of nine others,” the army’s statement also said.

The RSF has not yet commented on the incident.

Yesterday evening, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres voiced deep concern over the deteriorating situation in El-Fasher.

“The Secretary-General is appalled by the increasingly catastrophic situation in Sudan’s North Darfur State, as deadly attacks continue on its capital, Al-Fasher, which come just two weeks after an assault on the famine-stricken Zamzam and Abu Shouk displacement camps which reportedly killed hundreds of civilians, including humanitarian workers,” spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.

El-Fasher has seen deadly clashes between the Sudanese army and the RSF since May 2024, despite international warnings of the risks of fighting in the city, which serves as a hub for humanitarian operations in all five Darfur states.

Earlier this month, the RSF claimed to have seized control of the Zamzam refugee camp in the city after clashes with army forces. At least 400 civilians were killed and nearly 400,000 were displaced due to the fighting, according to UN figures.

Since 15 April 2023, the RSF has been battling the Sudanese army for control of the country, resulting in thousands of deaths and one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises.

More than 20,000 people have been killed so far, and 15 million others displaced, according to the UN and local authorities. US researchers, however, estimate the death toll at around 130,000.

