UN chief 'condemns' Israeli attacks violating Syria's sovereignty

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday condemned Israel’s ongoing attacks on Syrian territory, calling them “violation of Syria’s sovereignty”, Anadolu reports.

Speaking at a news conference, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said Guterres is following the tensions in certain areas of Damascus with concern and condemned all acts of violence against civilians and activities that escalate sectarian tensions.

“In this context, he also condemns Israel’s violation of Syria’s sovereignty, including the latest airstrike near the presidential palace in Damascus. It is essential that these attacks stop and that Israel respect Syria’s sovereignty, unity, territorial integrity, and independence,” said Dujarric.

Dujarric added that Guterres found the Syrian government’s efforts to reduce violence and maintain security and stability encouraging, and he appealed to the authorities to “to transparently and openly investigate all violations.”

“The secretary-general further underscores that it is imperative to support a credible, orderly and inclusive political transition in Syria, in line with the key principles of resolution 2254 (2015),” he said.

Earlier on Friday, the Israeli army carried a airstrike near the presidential palace in the Syrian capital Damascus.

Israeli officials claimed the strike was a message against the presence of armed groups near southern Damascus and any potential threat to the Druze community.

The timing of the strike is seen as particularly provocative, coming just hours after prominent Druze community leaders released a video statement reaffirming their commitment to Syria’s unity and rejecting any form of division or separatism.

Observers say the Israeli strike appears aimed at exploiting sectarian tensions, particularly among Syria’s Druze population, to justify intervention and push for fragmentation in the country.

Damascus has repeatedly affirmed that all religious and ethnic groups in Syria are equal in rights and representation.

