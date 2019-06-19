PA: US will not be able to solve Palestinian issue alone

America’s unilateral efforts to solve the Palestinian issue will to fail, Palestinian Authority spokesman Nabil Abu-Rudeineh said yesterday.

Speaking to Germany’s DPA, Abu-Rudeineh said: “The Palestinian position along with the international consensus and the independent decisions are the main protectors of Jerusalem, holy sites and the Palestinian identity.”

“Washington will not be able to solve the Palestinian issue without the Palestinians, whether in Bahrain or any other place. Washington will not succeed to achieve anything alone.”

He continued: “The political position which could lead to any reconciliation or just peace should be based on the national and international consensus as well as the choices of the Palestinian people.”

The US is hosting the “Peace to Prosperity” conference in the Bahraini capital Manama on 25-26 June. The event will reportedly be headed by Jared Kushner, US President Donald Trump’s senior White House advisor and son-in-law, and his Middle East envoy Jason Greenblatt.

Four Arab states — the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and host country Bahrain — have all stated that they will be participating in the conference.

A senior White House official also said that Jordan, Egypt, and Morocco had confirmed their attendance. However this has been denied by the three countries.

The PA and Palestinian businessmen have announced they will be boycotting the conference which is seen as a prelude for the American “deal of the century” peace plan.

