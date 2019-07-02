Sudan’s army demands assuming sovereign council’s presidency

The Sudanese military has demanded “assuming the presidency of the sovereign council on an ongoing basis,” Egypt’s Extra News reported yesterday.

Earlier on Sunday, demonstrators chanted slogans against the Transitional Military Council (TMC) and waved banners condemning violence against protesters, according to an Anadolu Agency reporter.

Protesters also chanted calls for an investigation into the dispersal of a weeks-long protest camp near the army headquarters earlier this month, which left scores dead.

Read: Sudan protesters rally against military rule

Rallies were also reported in the cities of Gadaref, Kassala, Khashm Algirba and Halfa in eastern Sudan, Kareema and Atbara in River Nile state, El-Obied in North Kordofan and Edamazine in Blue Nile state.

Sudan has been in turmoil since Sudan’s military establishment deposed long-serving President Omar al-Bashir early April following months of popular demonstrations against his 30-year rule.