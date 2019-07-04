Senior Iran commander threatens US with ‘secret weapon’

Commander of the Iranian Army’s Khatam Al-Anbiya Air Defence Base, Brigadier General Alireza Sabahi Fard, has warned the United States that Iran owns a “unique secret weapon” which it would use against US forces if they make any “wrong moves”.

Addressing a forum in Iranian capital Tehran yesterday, Fard claimed that Iran’s “deterrence and unique secret weapons have stopped the filthy enemy 200 miles away [from the Iranian border] in the Strait of Hormuz,” Iran’s Tasnim news agency reported.

“The enemy knows very well that it should not test Iran’s combat readiness, as its first mistake will be its last,” Fard added.

The commander also accused the US of being “unreliable”, saying it applies maximum pressure and deploys more forces in the region while calling on the Iranians to engage in negotiations.

Tensions have been increasing between the two countries in recent weeks, with the US accusing Iran of being behind a number of attacks on oil tankers in the Strait of Hormuz and shooting down a US drone. For its part, Iran vehemently denies these accusations.

This comes a year after the US withdrew from the 2015 nuclear deal signed between Iran and major global powers in a bid to curb Iran’s nuclear program in return for lifting economic sanctions.

