Yemen: Security leaders dismissed in Aden following ‘coup’

Yemen’s internationally backed government yesterday sacked a number of police chiefs in the southern provinces of Aden and Lahj for allegedly taking part in a “coup against legitimacy”.

Interior Minister Ahmed Al-Maysari arrived in Riyadh on Tuesday after he fought in defence of Aden until forces backed by the UAE seized the city and looted his home and property.

“Saudi Arabia has been silent on what has been happening to us for four days and our partner is slaughtering us,” he said.

It is unclear whether the dismissed staff will comply with Al-Maysari’s decision.

The decisions included the removal of the Director General of Aden Police, Major General Shalal Ali Shayei. An investigation has also been ordered regarding his involvement in the coup. No successor was named for Shayei.

Lahj’s police chief, Brigadier Saleh El-Sayyed, was also dismissed, and Brigadier Hassan Mohammed Shukri was assigned to run the provincial security department until El-Sayyed’s successor is chosen.

Al-Maysari appointed Brigadier Suleiman Nasser Al-Zamki as the commander of the Special Security Forces for the provinces of Aden, Lahj and Abyan.

The commander of the Special Forces Major General Fadl Baesh announced earlier that he had joined the forces of the separatist Southern Transitional Council.

The UAE-backed forces of the Southern Transitional Council, which call for the secession of southern Yemen, have been in control of the state’s bodies in the Yemeni interim capital, Aden, for four days.

